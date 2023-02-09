You star on being Joe's stalker and the Eat the Rich Killer

Warning: This post contains spoilers from You season 4, part 1.

This time around, Joe Goldberg wasn't the murderer. Or at least he wasn't the only murderer.

When You launched part 1 of its fourth season, Joe (Penn Badgley) found himself living a new life overseas. As Jonathan Moore, he was enjoying all that London (and academia) had to offer. That is, until he found himself falling into a rather insufferable social circle and one night changed everything when he woke up to discover a dead body in his kitchen. He then started to receive texts from the person who would become known as the Eat the Rich Killer. This time around, Joe was the one being stalked.

As the season played out, the mystery unfolded, and in the end, Joe discovered that the killer was none other than author (and politician) Rhys (Ed Speleers). For new cast member Speleers, it was a chance to join a massively popular show in a massive way. "I think I would've had to have been hiding under a rock or lived by a different planet not to have known what the show was," Speleers tells EW. "However, I hadn't seen it. I have to give full credit to my UK agent, who is massive fan. She was like, 'If this role comes in, you are 100 percent doing it.'"

You Ed Speleers as Rhys on 'You' | Credit: Netflix

As far as Rhys is concerned, Speleers says, "In the early stages, he was shown to me as a man that had a checkered past that was trying to maybe right a few wrongs, but was a man that knew how to walk the line between many social classes. He had come from a certain background but had elevated himself. I think that's a huge character trait of his, is having this ability to be in any social circumstance and to be able to talk to anyone and almost be a chameleon, to have that ability to mold himself into any situation. As a result of that, he then has a curiosity of others to understand who they are and what drives them and what makes them be the way they are."

But what fans really want to know is what drives Rhys. And based on how the first half of season 4 ended, it's safe to say he's willing to take out anyone who gets in his way. "He is driven by success," Speleers says. "He is really driven by wanting a second chance for himself."

And yes, the writers told Speleers everything about his character from the jump. "This is one of the joys of when you're fortunate enough to do this sort of work," he says. "You get to be in on it. And with a show that is so universally loved, you are gonna be part of keeping that secret and keeping it under wraps. It was a lot of fun to be part of that."

You season 4, part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

