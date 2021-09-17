Joe and Love's marriage takes a deadly turn in You season 3 trailer

Joe ( Penn Badgley ) and Love's ( Victoria Pedretti ) relationship is anything but normal. It started as Joe's latest obsession and, throughout You 's second season, became something even more twisted when Joe realized that he might've met his match . For once, he wasn't the only murderer in the relationship.

And now, Netflix has released the trailer for You's third season, which sees Joe "the most scared" he's ever been. Why? Because he's a father. But surely his newborn son won't be the only thing that scares Joe in season 3. As the trailer reveals, Joe and Love's attempt at being the "nice normal neighbors next door" isn't going to be a walk in the park. Not only does Joe find a new obsession — not a great sign for his marriage — but the trailer also reveals that Joe and Love will have to deal with at least one dead body this season. Perhaps they're just not "nice normal neighbor" material.