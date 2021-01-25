YOU season 3 adds Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Scott Michael Foster

YOU's third season has added another familiar face.

EW has confirmed that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Scott Michael Foster has joined the Netflix drama as Ryan, a local television reporter. According to Ryan's character description, he's "well-liked in the community and a single dad who's overcome a history of addiction, but Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way."

There's no word yet on how (or if) Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will interact with Ryan, but we can already see a few reasons why Joe might not like the guy.

In YOU season 3, which is currently in production, Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are going to see if the suburban family life is meant for them. And based on recent casting announcements, they're going to meet quite a few new people along the way, including characters played by Michaela McManus, Tati Gabrielle, and more.

