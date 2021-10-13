Netflix wolfs You, renews drama for season 4

The story of Joe and Love will continue, no matter what the show's upcoming third installment holds.

Joe Goldberg can't be stopped. Just days before the premiere of You season 3, Netflix has renewed the stalker drama for a fourth season.

The series, which is based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he quite literally does anything for love — and then deals with the consequences. You is about to launch its third season, which features Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) giving domestic bliss a try. Now married with a son, the couple sees if they really can change. Of course, it won't be as easy as it sounds.

YOU Penn Badgley on 'You' | Credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix

But now we know the story will continue, no matter what season 3 holds.

"Reading Caroline's novel, Greg [Berlanti] and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement. "We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

You season 3 premieres October 15 on Netflix. Watch the season 4 announcement above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.