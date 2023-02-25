The actor, who plays Jamie Dutton, said he's "confident" that the series will return, adding, "We always have before."

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is too busy plotting out Jamie Dutton's next move to worry about any pesky rumors.

Earlier this month, fans of Tye Sheridan's hit western were sent into a tizzy after Deadline reported that the Paramount Network was planning to end Yellowstone because Kevin Costner wanted to reduce his filming time on the show. Now, Bentley is sharing his two cents about the alleged conflict and how he thinks it will affect the series moving forward.

"The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions," Bentley told EW at SCAD TVFest. "I know that they're still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I'm confident we will. We always have before. I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing."

A spokesperson for Paramount Network told EW this month that they had "no news to report" when it came to Yellowstone ending anytime soon. They added, "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

Instead, Bentley said he's much more focused on exploring the ever-souring relationship between his character Jamie and Beth (Kelly Reilly) — which he compared to a "Greek tragedy out in Big Sky country" — in future episodes.

"We've got something coming. We're both threatening each other now in some serious ways," he said of the pair's dynamic. "It's a mystery to me too where it's going. I just know this is an inflection point…. Something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn't much how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly."

Outside of Jamie and Beth's current cowboy standoff, Bentley is also fully invested in Yellowstone's other complex storylines and wants to see them carry on long into the future too.

"I wait for that next script and within the same kind of anticipation or fans do for the next episode to be aired because, you know, Taylor [Sheridan] surprises us so much. And I'm so interested in everyone. I'm so invested in more than just Jamie. I'm invested in the whole thing now," he said. "We all talk about it on set, you know, all the possibilities. We do our own fanfiction."

