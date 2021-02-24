The Yellowstone-verse is heading to Texas for spin-off 6666

Yellowstone type TV Show network Paramount Network genre Western

The Yellowstone-verse is growing fast, and now it's heading south. In addition to an already announced prequel to the Kevin Costner-led western drama,Y: 1883, creator Taylor Sheridan's is blessing fans with a spin-off of the cable hit coming to Paramount+, currently titled 6666.

The spin-off will focus on the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas. Still operating as it did two centuries before when the Comanches still ruled the land, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The Four Sixes is known for raising the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

“Taylor, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have been incredible partners to us at 101 over the years,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, in a statement. “Together, we have been able to build Yellowstone into an immersive universe for audiences globally. And that is what we intend to do with these series as well. We will be introducing new characters and story lines alongside world-class talent and creators. We are very much looking forward to bringing these shows to life.”

While much is still left to be learned about how 6666 connects to the story of the power-hungry Duttons, Sheridan did participate in an article for the Four Sixes ranch about returning to live in his native Texas, where he and his wife have their homes bases and ranch by Jacksboro. In the story, Sheridan emphasized the need to return to his home state to represent current Texas stories.

"Being a Texan today and what it means to live in Texas — there’s a responsibility that comes with it, in that you really do represent the entire state," he says in the piece. "Everybody in Texas always represents the state. And so, there’s a sense of class and confidence that I think every Texan seems to embody. And along with that, a respect for others, regardless of whether they agree with you or not. You respect their ability to disagree or agree."

If you think Sheridan's empire stops growing after 6666, you'd be sorely mistaken. 6666 was announced during ViacomCBS's streaming event on Wednesday, which also revealed several other Sheridan projects on the way, including Mayor of Kingstown, a drama starring Jeremy Renner in the world of Michigan power brokers, and Land Man. Executive produced by Sheridan, Land Man is set to bring us into the world of West Texas oil rigging.

"The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics," the announcement's description reads. Land Man will be produced by David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

Yellowstone is Paramount's most important series. At 6.5 million viewers, it scored the most-watched season premiere on cable in two years. The show, co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, follows the Dutton family, which owns the Yellowstone ranch. Costner plays patriarch John. The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

