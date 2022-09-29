Governor John Dutton declares war in Yellowstone season 5 trailer

When John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is in a position of power, his (many) enemies should be very, very worried. And when Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, John Dutton has a lot of power.

Paramount just released a trailer for the hit drama's fifth season, which sees John sworn in as governor of Montana. His first order of business? Firing everyone and surrounding himself with family. The trailer shows John specifically appoint Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his new chief of staff. As for the family's black sheep, Jamie (Wes Bentley) seems like he might be back on John's good side? Or at least John's not completely ignoring him. (Reminder: Jamie ended last season by shooting his biological father, A.K.A. the man who tried to wipe out the Duttons.)

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network Kevin Costner as John Dutton on 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Paramount Network

From there, the trailer gives fans a glimpse at the show's usual drama — broken beer bottles, tears, and the like — but one couple gets a few sweet moments: Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser), who were married in the season 4 finale, are seen enjoying each other's company, although they aren't always happy. There's one moment in particular where a worried Rep holds an upset Beth, which begs the question: What is she upset about? It could be the fact that Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) declares that she wants to ruin Beth in the trailer, or it could have to do with Beth's past.

As Hauser previously told EW about the season, "What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth. In the beginning, there's some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she's going through in her past, that she's having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that."

Additionally, the trailer provides a couple hints that Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) might not be able to stay away from the drama at the ranch for too long. Kayce can be heard saying, "I do this for my father," while a beaten down Monica is seen saying, "When I say we give everything to this land, I do mean everything."

Watch the full trailer below.

Yellowstone returns Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: