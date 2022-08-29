"We'll show the world who we are and what we do," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says in a new teaser.

Yellowstone season 5 teases 'all will be revealed' in epic 2-hour premiere

The Dutton family is ready to show the world who they are.

The first teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has arrived, showcasing the initial glimpses of footage first revealed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. Kevin Costner's John Dutton has a message for his brethren.

"We'll show the world who we are and what we do," he declares as we see flashes of some of his family members, including Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton.

The teaser also promises fans that "all will be revealed" when the series returns Sunday, Nov. 13 with a two-hour premiere on Paramount Network.

We know that season 5 will feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, and more. Some of the newcomers joining the cast for the upcoming batch of episodes include Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri.

The Yellowstone season 4 premiere became cable's highest-rated show with more than 14 million total viewers on Paramount Network. The following season finale then drew in more than 10 million viewers.

This Western cinematic universe from screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and John Linson is only getting bigger, as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were semi-recently announced to star in another Yellowstone spin-off called 1932. So buckle up.

