Yellowstone cast previews married life for Beth and Rip, season 5's twists and turns

Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) might be married now, but don't expect that to have a major impact on things when Yellowstone returns for its fifth season.

"Beth has always been devoted to Rip," Kelly Reilly tells EW. "Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm's length (mostly)."

It does, however, make their living situation a bit more official. "The first thing it changes is that he's moved into the main house, which is somewhere he's never really been that comfortable," Cole Hauser says. "It's a weird thing to think that John Dutton [Kevin Costner] is actually related to him now through marriage."

Yellowstone Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser on 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Paramount Network

And as much as a married couple tends to look to the future, Beth and Rip will have to deal a bit with the past in the new season. "What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth," Hauser says. "In the beginning, there's some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she's going through in her past, that she's having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that."

Reilly adds, "The war feels internal this year for her. [She's] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment."

Yellowstone Gil Birmingham, Moses Brings Plenty, and Luke Grimes on 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Paramount Network

Elsewhere, Kayce (Luke Grimes) will find himself focusing on life on the reservation... for as long as he can. "When you meet him [in season 5], he's off the ranch," Luke Grimes says. "He's sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res with the family. But as the story progresses, you realize he can't stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy."

There's also the matter of Kayce's vision, which is still on his mind when season 5 begins. "In true Kayce fashion, there's no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he's in between," Grimes says.

As for what fans can expect from the season as a whole, Grimes adds, "Every season has felt incredibly different. I think that's the beauty of Taylor's writing. He knows how to make this show just take every twist and turn it possibly could, and to keep it so fresh. Every year has felt very different from the last."

Yellowstone returns Sunday, Nov. 13, on Paramount Network.

Make sure to check out EW's Fall TV Preview cover story — as well as all of our 2022 Fall TV Preview content, releasing over 22 days through Sept. 29.

Related content: