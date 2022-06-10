New additions to Kevin Costner's Montana saga include Lilli Kay and 1883 veteran Dawn Olivieri, while Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz will be appearing even more.

Yellowstone continues to grow. As one of the biggest shows on TV gears up for its fifth season, Paramount Network just announced some casting changes as part of the process.

New additions to the Yellowstone cast include Kai Caster as young cowboy Rowdy; Lainey Wilson as a musician named Abby; Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons; and Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a confident corporate shark and new arrival to Montana. Olivieri is no stranger to the Yellowstone universe, having already appeared as Claire Dutton on the prequel series 1883.

Yellowstone casting Lilli Kay, Dawn Olivieri, and Mo Brings Plenty Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri are new additions to the 'Yellowstone' cast, while Mo Brings Plenty is now a series regular. | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In addition to the new arrivals, fan-favorite cast members Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been officially promoted to series regulars. When it comes to recurring roles, the Paramount Network also confirmed that Josh Lucas will return to the show as a younger version of Kevin Costner's protagonist John Dutton. Other returnees include Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner, Kylie Rogers as a younger Beth Dutton, and Kyle Red Silverstein as a young Rip Wheeler.

Get ready to see new and old faces alike when Yellowstone season 5 premieres on Nov. 13.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Related content: