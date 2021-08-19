When to expect Yellowstone season 4 and more Taylor Sheridan dramas

The Paramount universe is now home to a slew of series starring Kevin Costner, Sam Elliott, and Tim McGraw. Squee!

So who died in that epic season 3 finale of Yellowstone? Well, we're about to find out, as Paramount Network has announced the premiere of the fourth season of its addictive Taylor Sheridan drama on Nov. 7.

The last time we saw the Dutton family was during the Aug. 23, 2020 finale, dubbed "The World Is Purple," in which three of the family members were left in extreme peril. John (Kevin Costner) and his son Kayce (Luke Grimes) had been shot, and a bomb had gone off in Beth's (Kelly Reilly) office. Naturally, we don't want anyone to die, but gunshots and explosions aren't exactly pleasant to endure.

Yellowstone Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network

The fourth season will feature three new characters played by Piper Perabo, Jacki Weaver, and Kathryn Kelly. Will Patton will also be back as Jamie's (Wes Bentley) birth father. Which shouldn't end well.

Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+, hopes the enthusiasm for Yellowstone will help launch two other shows from Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown, which bows Nov. 14, and a Yellowstone prequel called 1883, which premieres Dec. 19.

Mayor of Kingstown will focus on the McLusky Family, who are described as power brokers in Kingston, Mich., "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." The series stars Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill , Sam Elliott Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will join Sam Elliott in the Paramount+ series '1883.' | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images

1883 features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill and will focus on the Dutton Family in 18th century Montana. More cast members are set to be announced later.

"Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive No. 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan's world-building storytelling," reads a statement from Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment, which produces the series for Paramount. "These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere-day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone, introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+, which will stream each series exclusively after episode 2."