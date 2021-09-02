Three members of the Dutton family were in harm's way in the season 3 finale. Who survives?

It's looking grim for the Duttons in this exclusive first look of Yellowstone season 4

Every body pays. Let's just hope that doesn't include any body belonging to the Dutton Family.

EW has the exclusive first look of Yellowstone's season 4 trailer, which doesn't exactly reveal whether John Dutton (Kevin Costner) survived that roadside ambush, or if Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) avoided that exploding package, or whether Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) outwitted those angry gunmen in the season 3 finale.

As if the trailer would actually spoil the drama's two-hour premiere on Paramount Network!

What it does show is something bad happening to wannabe bronco buster Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White), while a desperate Rip (Cole Hauser) can be heard yelling, "Don't you die on me, you hear me?" Is he talking to Jimmy or his beloved Beth, whom he agreed to marry in season 3? Meanwhile, it looks like Garrett Randall (Will Patton, now a series regular) — the real papa of Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — is hellbent on stirring up trouble.

Fortunately, there's no sign (for now) of the mama Dutton ghost played by Gretchen Mol. Boy, was she mean to little Beth back in the day!

New cast members joining season 4 include Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) as Summer Higgins, an outside protestor who's against industrialized farming; Kathryn Kelly (Nashville) as Emily, a vet tech who cozies up to a cowboy; and Finn Little (Storm Boy) as Carter, a young boy who's like a miniature version of Rip.

Yellowstone 'Yellowstone' premieres Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 on Paramount Network. | Credit: Paramount Network

Feeling lost over the whole Yellowstone saga? Good news for you amateur cowboys: Paramount Network is airing a marathon of all three seasons of the Taylor Sheridan drama this weekend. The marathon kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday with season 1, followed by season 2 on Sunday and season 3 on Monday. The network will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the new season.

Season 4 of Yellowstone debuts on Nov. 7 on Paramount Network.