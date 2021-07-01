Yellowstone season 4 reveals new cast members and teaser ahead of fall premiere

Paramount Network is finally delivering details on the much-anticipated season 4 of Yellowstone, including new cast members and a teaser video ahead of the fall premiere.

New cast members joining season 4 include Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) as Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) as Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; and Finn Little, (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will appear in recurring roles with Little signed on as a series regular. Additionally, Will Patton (Garrett Randall) will now be a series regular.

Watch a season 4 teaser below.

Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan, survived to tell more tales with the emergence of Paramount+ and a rebranding of Paramount Network, a company shift that resulted in some cancellations and reshuffling. But the success of the show, which had the most-watched season premiere on cable with 6.5 million viewers, remained strong.

Kevin Costner stars in Yellowstone as John Dutton, part of the Dutton family which owns the largest cattle ranch in the United States. The show follows drama within the family, as well as the bordering Native American reservations and national parks. Kelly Reilly, Luke Crimes, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser also star.

The Yellowstone-verse is also now expanding with a spin-off series and a prequel series for Paramount+.

While you await season 4, catch up on all previous episodes during a Fourth of July weekend marathon on Paramount Network: Season 1 begins this Saturday at noon ET/PT, season 2 on Sunday at noon ET/PT, and season 3 on Monday at noon ET/PT.