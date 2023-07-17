The Duttons are headed to broadcast!

Yellowstone reruns to air on CBS this fall

CBS is hoping the Duttons can help liven up its fall schedule.

Yellowstone Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone'

A few other changes worth noting: CBS is bringing back SEAL Team, two years after the drama moved to Paramount+. Season 5 of the show will air on Thursdays this fall. Additionally, CBS will pair episodes of its comedy Ghosts with episodes of the original U.K. version on which it is based.

And don't worry, reality fans. The Amazing Race and Survivor remain on the schedule for Wednesdays with 90-minute episodes. Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will now also extend their seasons into the fall.

