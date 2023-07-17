Yellowstone reruns to air on CBS this fall
CBS is hoping the Duttons can help liven up its fall schedule.
Amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network released a new fall schedule. One of the biggest changes? Paramount Network's mega-hit Yellowstone is going to make its broadcast debut. CBS plans to air the series, starting with season 1, on Sundays. (The premiere date, however, has yet to be revealed.) So, if you've been wondering what all the fuss about some cowboys in Montana is, this fall might be your chance to catch up before the show returns for its final season. (Its return is currently slated for November but could likely change, given the strikes.)
A few other changes worth noting: CBS is bringing back SEAL Team, two years after the drama moved to Paramount+. Season 5 of the show will air on Thursdays this fall. Additionally, CBS will pair episodes of its comedy Ghosts with episodes of the original U.K. version on which it is based.
And don't worry, reality fans. The Amazing Race and Survivor remain on the schedule for Wednesdays with 90-minute episodes. Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will now also extend their seasons into the fall.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network