Yellowstone prequel in the works at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan's stock is on the rise at Paramount. The co-creator of Yellowstone has cooked up a prequel to the Kevin Costner drama titled Y: 1883.

The Paramount+ series will go back in time to tell the origin story of the Dutton family as it traveled through the Great Plains to Montana. Viewers can get a peek at the new series in the teaser below, which will air during Sunday's Super Bowl.

"Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today's standout creators making must-watch content," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, in a statement. 101 is producing the prequel for Paramount with MTV Entertainment Studios. "Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects."

Yellowstone is Paramount's most important series. At 6.5 million viewers, it scored the most-watched season premiere on cable in two years. The show, co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, follows the Dutton family, which owns the Yellowstone ranch. Costner plays patriarch John. The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

