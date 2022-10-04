Yellowstone prequel 1923: Everything we know
You simply cannot have too many stories about the Duttons. At least that's what Paramount+ is hoping with its latest series in the Yellowstone universe.
Following on the heels of the first successful Yellowstone prequel, 1883, 1923 — originally titled 1932 — will tell another Dutton-centric story in the days before Kevin Costner's John Dutton started running things. (Flagship series Yellowstone, a massive success for Paramount Network, is currently gearing up for its fifth season, which sees John sworn in as governor of Montana.)
The new series from showrunner Taylor Sheridan has recruited some of Hollywood's biggest names to help tell its story. As anticipation for the prequel builds, we've rounded up everything we know about the upcoming drama.
What's it about?
The series takes place after 1883 but before present-day Yellowstone in the Prohibition era, as Montana experiences an economic collapse.
According to the series' official synopsis, 1923 will "introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."
Who's in it?
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the cast as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the husband-wife duo running Yellowstone Ranch. James Badge Dale will play John Dutton Sr., Jacob's right-hand man, while Darren Mann is Jack Dutton, John's son. Marley Shelton will play Emma Dutton, John's wife, and Brandon Sklenar rounds out the Duttons as Spencer, Jacob's nephew.
Outside the Dutton family, cast members include Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, Robert Patrick, and Sebastian Roché.
When will it premiere?
1923 will premiere on Paramount+ in December. No exact date has been released as of yet.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
Comments