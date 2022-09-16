Yellowstone prequel 1923 adds Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick
The Yellowstone family has added another member.
EW has confirmed that Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick is the latest actor to join the Yellowstone prequel 1923, which already has Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford on board. Patrick is set to play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family, on the upcoming drama.
Hailing from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 1923 will introduce a new generation of the Duttons, and according to the series' official synopsis, it will "explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."
1923 — originally titled 1932 — was announced following the success of the first Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. And of course, fans are eagerly awaiting the fifth season of the flagship series, which stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, a man willing to do just about anything for his family… and his land. Season 5 will premiere Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.
1923 will premiere in December on Paramount+. Deadline Hollywood first reported Patrick's casting.
