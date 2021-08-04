From Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and MTV Entertainment Studios, 1883 is the prequel to the popular Kevin Costner drama on Paramount Network.

The MTV Entertainment Studios-produced series "follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," according to the official logline. "It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana."

Elliott, who was nominated for an Oscar for A Star Is Born, will play Shea Brennan, described as a "tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools."

Married in 1996, country stars McGraw and Hill will take over as James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family.

More cast members will be announced later.

"It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer," said Elliott in a statement. "I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It's all there, in 1883, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

"This is truly a dream job," added McGraw in a statement. "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

1883 will be executive produced by Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone. It's one of two spin-offs of Yellowstone, the other being 6666 that focuses on the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network's most important series. The show, co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, follows the Dutton family, which owns the Yellowstone ranch. Costner plays patriarch John. The series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.