Piper Perabo comes to Yellowstone in first look at her activist character

Piper Perabo (The Big Leap, Covert Affairs) would love to share details about her character's season 4 storyline on Yellowstone. But if she did, she'd have to kill you.

That's because her character, an environmental activist named Summer Higgins who protests industrialized farming in Montana, interacts with someone from the Dutton clan. And if you recall, the lives of patriarch/rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner), daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and son Kayce (Luke Grimes) are hanging in the balance after that explosive season 3 cliffhanger of the Paramount Network drama.

"When John Dutton or Rip [Cole Hauser] want to get rid of people, they talk about taking them to the train station," Perabo tells EW. "I don't want to be taken to the train station!"

So you'll have to settle for an exclusive first look of Perabo as Summer, seen here in cuffs and a frown. We're guessing her protesting didn't go over too well with the law.

Fall TV Preview YELLOWSTONE Piper Perabo on 'Yellowstone.' | Credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount +

Other new cast members joining season 4 include Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities; Kathryn Kelly (Nashville) as Emily, a vet tech who cozies up to a cowboy; and Finn Little (Storm Boy) as Carter, a young boy who's like a miniature version of Rip (Cole Hauser). If you haven't caught up yet on the drama, Yellowstone follows ups and many downs of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the United States.

Season 4 of Yellowstone debuts Nov. 7 on Paramount Network.

