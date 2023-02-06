Yellowstone isn't ending, but Matthew McConaughey is in talks to join the universe

Life's never dull at the Yellowstone Ranch.

Following Deadline's report that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner wanted to reduce his shooting time on the hit series — and therefore that Paramount Network was seeking to end the original series — a source tells EW that Yellowstone is not ending.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement.

Yellowstone, Matthew McConaughey Kevin Costner; Matthew McConaughey | Credit: Paramount Network; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Regardless of how the Costner negotiations shake out, it seems there's still hope for the flagship series, which is currently in its fifth season and has launched a handful of successful spin-offs. Speaking of those spin-offs, Deadline also reported that creator Taylor Sheridan was in talks with Matthew McConaughey about joining the ever-expanding universe, which includes 1883, 1923, the upcoming Bass Reeves series, and more.

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built," the Paramount Network spokesperson statement continued. "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Yellowstone will return for the back-half of its fifth season this summer. There's no word yet on how involved Costner — who recently won a Golden Globe for his work as patriarch John Dutton — will be.

