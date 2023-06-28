Paramount Network announces Yellowstone marathon to fill the ranch-sized hole in your heart
Montana is calling.
Yellowstone fans have been through a lot lately. When season 5 took a mid-season hiatus — just as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) declared war on each other — fans expected a brief break before they'd be welcomed back into the drama. But following reports that star Kevin Costner, who plays family patriarch John Dutton, wanted to reduce his shooting time on the series, a lot has been said about the show's future. We now know that Yellowstone (as we know it) will end with the back half of season 5, which is expected to return in November. One month later, a sequel series is set to premiere without Costner's involvement.
"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits, from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Paramount Network president, Chris McCarthy, in a statement at the time.
To hold fans over until that highly anticipated return, Paramount Network has announced a series marathon for the 4th of July weekend. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the network will air all five seasons of the hit drama, which follows the never-dull lives of the Dutton family and the employees of the Yellowstone Ranch, where someone always seems determined to take their land, ruin their lives, and just generally cause trouble.
After launching on Friday, the marathon will continue at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday and Sunday, and 12 p.m. ET/PT on Monday and Tuesday.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network