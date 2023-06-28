Here's your chance to catch up on the drama before the series comes to an end in November.

Paramount Network announces Yellowstone marathon to fill the ranch-sized hole in your heart

Montana is calling.

Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner on 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Paramount Network

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits, from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Paramount Network president, Chris McCarthy, in a statement at the time.

To hold fans over until that highly anticipated return, Paramount Network has announced a series marathon for the 4th of July weekend. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the network will air all five seasons of the hit drama, which follows the never-dull lives of the Dutton family and the employees of the Yellowstone Ranch, where someone always seems determined to take their land, ruin their lives, and just generally cause trouble.

After launching on Friday, the marathon will continue at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday and Sunday, and 12 p.m. ET/PT on Monday and Tuesday.

