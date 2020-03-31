Lost alum Josh Holloway faces off with Kevin Costner in new Yellowstone photos

Yellowstone type TV Show network Paramount Network genre Western

He calls himself a "hedge fund baller."

In the third season of Yellowstone on Paramount Network, Lost alum Josh Holloway is introduced as Roarke Carter, a hedge fund manager who enters the world of the Dutton family that was created by the terrific Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water). Not much has been released about why Roarke comes to big sky country, but we're guessing his dimples catch the eye Beth (Kelly Reilly), the headstrong daughter of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Holloway was last seen in Colony and Intelligence — but we will never forget his role as James "Sawyer" Ford on ABC's Lost. (All six seasons are available to stream on Hulu...if you're looking for something to binge right now.).

The new season of Yellowstone returns in June. The second season averaged over 5 million total viewers and was the No. 1 scripted series of last summer across cable and broadcast TV among persons 18-49 and 25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. The drama, which also stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham, has already been renewed for a fourth season.

"I don't think of it as a modern western, I think of it as modern-day ranching," Costner told EW last June. "The themes out in the country will always be a draw to me. It's not 'Here he goes again.' That area of our country is still alive [and] contemporary."

