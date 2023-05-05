Kevin Costner's hit series will end with season 5's second half later this year, but a new installment is set to premiere shortly after its conclusion.

The sun is setting on Yellowstone — but a new sequel series will take its place.

Kevin Costner's beloved Western drama will end when the final episodes of season 5 premiere in November, Paramount Network announced Friday.

While the back half of its fifth season will be the last for Costner in co-creator Taylor Sheridan's epic saga, the currently untitled sequel will premiere in December on the network, followed by a streaming rollout on Paramount+.

The cast for the Yellowstone sequel project will be revealed in the near future.

Yellowstone Season 5 Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone' | Credit: Paramount Network

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the first portion of Yellowstone's final season — also starring Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley — had 17 million viewers following its November 13, 2022 premiere.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits, from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said the studio's president and CEO, Chris McCarthy, in a statement, referencing the multiple universe–expanding series in the Yellowstone saga, which also includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923.

Yellowstone began in 2018 and followed the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), as he navigates control of the biggest cattle ranch in the country through tumultuous alliances, murder, and conflict with many seeking to unseat him from his throne of power.

