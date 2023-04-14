The actors who play onscreen lovers Walker and Laramie are also linked in real life.

Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison go public with their romance

Yellowstone's resident buckle bunny has buckled down in real life with her on-screen leading man.

Actor and musician Ryan Bingham posted a photo to Instagram on April 12 showing him kissing his costar Hassie Harrison in front of a roaring brush fire. The pair are dressed in matching caps and camo, and Bingham's caption reads, "More than a spark."

Harrison then pops up in the comments to reply, "I love you, cowboy."

Bingham, 42, plays ex-con-turned-ranch hand Walker on the Paramount Network's hit contemporary Western. Harrison, 33, joined the cast in the third season as Laramie, a barrel racer whose presence in the eponymous ranch's bunkhouse stirs up trouble.

Laramie first shared a bedroll with senior ranch hand Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) before moving on to Walker, which caused tensions in the tight quarters to boil over. (Guitars were smashed. Knives were thrown. Friend pummeled friend. It's a Yellowstone thing — and hey, at least nobody ended up taking a trip to the train station.)

Bingham, a Best Original Song Oscar winner for "The Weary Kind" from Crazy Heart, finalized his divorce from Anna Axster in June 2021. They share three children.

In addition to his work on the soundtrack, Bingham made his first foray into acting in the Jeff Bridges-starring film. "It was pretty cool," he told EW in 2010 about sharing a scene with Bridges. "I mean, hell, we got to smoke a joint with the Dude! What else is there after that? It's like, 'F---, I'm gonna die a happy man.'"

Harrison previously starred on TruTV comedy Tacoma FD.

Yellowstone made news earlier this year when star Kevin Costner reportedly asked to reduce his shooting time on the show he headlines as millionaire rancher John Dutton. The show is scheduled to return in summer 2023 with the final episodes of its fifth season.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: