Yellowstone adds Orli Gottesman as Carter's love interest in season 5

Love is in the air... for Carter!

When Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, a lot of things are changing: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is in a new position of power as he's sworn in as the governor of Montana. Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) are giving married life a go. And then there's Carter (Finn Little), who's also about to experience something new: Romance!

EW can exclusively reveal that Orli Gottesman has joined the cast of Yellowstone in the role of Halie, a confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter. As the description reads, "In season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."

Orli Gottesman, Finn Little Orli Gottesman; Finn Little | Credit: Brandon Tabiolo; Finn Little/Instagram

Thankfully, it sounds like Carter will also have Rip there to help guide him a bit. "Finn Little and I, we have some good stuff this year," Hauser tells EW. "I'm becoming more of, I guess, a father figure to him, although he's growing up fast. And so there's that relationship, which has been very cool to see blossom."

As for Gottesman, she's set to guest star on the hit drama's fifth season, so it's unclear just how much of Halie we're going to see (or just how involved she'll be with the drama at the ranch).

Yellowstone returns Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.

