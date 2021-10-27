New Yellowjackets trailer asks 'what really happened out there'

The new Showtime series follows plane crash survivors 25 years after they were stranded together.

Showtime's plane crash thriller isn't messing around.

In Yellowjackets, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress play four plane crash survivors 25 years after they were stranded with the likes of their high school girls soccer team. The series features two timelines, one following the characters as teens and the other following them as they're brought back together as adults.

As Melanie Lynskey previously told EW, "The plane crash happens in the pilot and then it's survival and how people are coping and what's going on. And it just kind of escalates as the season goes on." As for what brings them back together all those years later, Lynskey said "something creepy" comes into their lives, and now, we have a look at what that could be.

EW has an exclusive new trailer for the series, which gives viewers a glimpse into some of what goes down after the plane crash while also showing a bit of the mystery that brings the survivors back together as adults. It seems there's a postcard going around that could mean "somebody talked."

Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher in 'Yellowjackets' | Credit: Showtime

Watch the new trailer, set brilliantly to Alanis Morissette's "Uninvited," above.

Yellowjackets premieres Sunday Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

