The teenage cast members seem a little confused about the rules of Family Feud.

Could you beat your teen self in a game? That is — more or less — the idea behind Sunday's season 9 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud, which pitted the adults of Yellowjackets against the actors who play their teen counterparts.

Host Steve Harvey likes to make sure each episode is innuendo-laced, but the cast of Yellowjackets managed to keep things weird in their own way. The teen team was a bit chaotic and, at times, seemed confused about how the game was played.

To kick things off, the team captains, Christina Ricci, who plays Misty, and Samantha Hanratty, who plays the teenage Misty, faced off. In a clip shared by the show, Ricci answers first, and Hanratty gets a chance to steal. But...the younger actress just stands there and smiles, without answering. "I forgot to say anything," she screamed after the buzzer. "Oh, no!"

That wasn't a great start. However, that little Feud faux pas didn't make the final cut. It, unfortunately, is only seen in the above clip and not in the episode that aired. (Why? That was one of the best parts.)

In another awkward moment, Lauren Ambrose, who plays Van, attempted to trash-talk Courtney Eaton, who plays the teenage Lottie. Ambrose approached the podium and jokingly said, "You're going down." Eaton cheerily replied, "Good luck."

The episode is worth watching to the end to see Ricci close out the Fast Money round and almost get shut out like Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Family Feud knock-off.

The episode pitted Ricci, Ambrose, Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey, and Warren Kole against Hanratty, Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, and co-creator Ashley Lyle. Both teams were playing to win $25,000 for GLAAD, a non-profit focused on LGBTQ advocacy. The episode is streaming on Hulu.

As for Yellowjackets, Season 2 wrapped up earlier this year, but the show has confirmed that there will be a "bonus episode" airing at some point prior to the start of Season 3.

