Yellowjackets season 2 teaser declares 'we weren't alone out there'

Grab your antler crown! Showtime has released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2, and it's safe to say that things are only getting darker and more twisted as the series goes on. (Not to mention that some serious snowfall also means things are getting colder.)

The teaser begins with Natalie (Juliette Lewis) talking to an adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) as Lottie tells her to "allow yourself to go back." Reminder: Natalie was captured by Lottie's cult at the end of season 1, so does this sort of hypnosis give us any clue as to why Lottie had some of her people grab Natalie? Later in the teaser Natalie can be heard saying, "We weren't alone out there."

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets tells the story of a successful girls high school soccer team and the trip that changed everything when their plane crashed in the remote northern wilderness. As the show follows their 19-month long struggle for survival, it also flashes forward to follow the women 25 years later. The series kicked off with the adults receiving a mysterious postcard that meant someone knew something about their time in the woods that they shouldn't. What exactly that mystery entails is yet to fully play out on the series, which stars Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress in present day, and Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, and more in the past.

Additionally, season 2 has added Kessell as adult Lottie, Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, and Elijah Wood as Walter, who can be seen hanging out with Misty in the teaser. As he tells her, "Kidnapping, cults, death, your friendships are a little more complicated than most."

The teaser also features a number of enticing snippets, from what appears to be more cult-like ceremonies in the woods to more mysteries unfolding in present day. And then... is young Lottie receiving shock therapy?! There are still so many mysteries to solve when Yellowjackets heads back to the wilderness for its second season on March 24.

