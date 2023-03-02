"An early encapsulation of the idea was, 'What if the kids from Dazed and Confused became the Donner Party?'" explains Bart Nickerson, who created the series with his wife, Ashley Lyle. Nickerson says the couple has long shared a fascination with the story of the Uruguayan team from Alive. And as they worked together on Netflix's Narcos, they started talking about the many great female TV characters of the last 20 years. "So many of those stories are about being a woman in a man's world, and we wanted to try to create a story where that wasn't the point," says Lyle, who serves as co-showrunner alongside her husband and Animal Kingdom's Jonathan Lisco. "We were like, 'What if we just made a story that was about a woman's world?'"