Yellowjackets boss says cannibalism is 'just the tip of the iceberg'

In its first episode, Yellowjackets told fans what to expect: A dark, twisted story about a high school girls soccer team that's stranded in the woods for 19 months. And yes, at some point, cannibalism is going to be part of their story. But what if that isn't the wildest thing to happen in those 19 months? What if that is simply... the appetizer?

"If we do our job right, the eating of a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness," co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco tells EW in our latest cover story. "That's just the tip of the iceberg."

Courtney Eaton, Sophie Nélisse, and Jasmin Savoy Brown on 'Yellowjackets' season 2 Lottie (Courtney Eaton), Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa) on 'Yellowjackets' season 2 | Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Feeling the pressure of season 1's popularity, Lisco says he and fellow showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson set out to make a second season that was even better than the first (which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent, for reference). For the writers, that involved going further into the trauma of the wilderness. "If season 1 was about our teen characters learning to adapt to their harsh surroundings, season 2 is where it all just really explodes," Lisco says.

What exactly that looks like is just about impossible to predict, but Lisco did tease that, "Each one of them is gonna make choices that they never dreamed possible. And, and as we cut forward 25 years, we're gonna watch those terrible actions surface in ways that I would say irrevocably changed the fate of their lives."

So just normal life stuff, you know?

Yellowjackets returns for season 2 on March 24.

