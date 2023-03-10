"She's able to give you the scorpion's tail at any moment."

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Yellowjackets season 1.

One of the biggest reveals of Yellowjackets' first season was that teen Lottie (Courtney Eaton) was the antler queen, seemingly able to communicate with the Wilderness. She ended the season by offering up a bear's heart to the Wilderness and declaring, "Let the darkness set us free."

So naturally, fans were very excited when the show revealed it would be adding adult Lottie to the cast in its upcoming second season.

From what we know of the second season, Simone Kessell's older Lottie is still very much in the business of leading. She's also in the business of healing. "Charlotte has completely recreated herself as a survivor," Kessell tells EW. "She's healed. She's created a way to push the darkness down."

Simone Kessell as adult Lottie on 'Yellowjackets' season 2 Simone Kessell as adult Lottie on 'Yellowjackets' season 2 | Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

But pushing it down doesn't mean it's gone. As Misty (Christina Ricci) mentions in the season 2 trailer, adult Lottie has gone through a lot since returning from the woods. "When we meet Lottie, she's a whole different person who's gone through this rehabilitation at a Swiss mental institution," co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco says.

And let's just say Lottie hasn't lost her edge. "This woman is a guru," Lisco continues. "But she's also, like many self-proclaimed gurus, very volatile. She's able to give you the scorpion's tail at any moment. That's part of the hold she has on her followers."

As for young Lottie, season 2 will see her attempt to adjust to her new leadership role, one Eaton has said is being "pushed on her."

"We're hoping that even the Lottie you've seen so far in the wilderness can come across not as a cult leader or the overt founder of a new religion but rather as a kind of reluctant messiah through which the darkness can speak," Lisco says. "She doesn't want to be this person, it's not a choice, it's an inexorable feeling that she has that she must communicate to the others."

How the others feel about receiving that message is another question entirely.

Yellowjackets returns Friday, March 24.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: