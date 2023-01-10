"Welcome to the Bureau of Citizen Detectives," says Showtime to the season's latest sleuth.

Yellowjackets season 2 is buzzing with first look at Elijah Wood's role

The Bureau of Citizen Detectives has a new member!

Yellowjackets hive is abuzz with the first look at Elijah Wood as Walter, a new character coming in season 2, which is set to premiere on Showtime this year.

The photo sees the Lord of the Rings veteran standing next to Christina Ricci's Misty. We already knew, based on an official character description from the network, that Walter's arc will be intertwined with the amateur sleuth/bespectacled kidnapper as a fellow citizen detective.

The show's official social media feeds offered Wood a warm welcome "to the Bureau of Citizen Detectives."

(L-R): Christina Ricci as Misty and Elijah Wood as Walter in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME. Elijah Wood debuts as citizen detective Walter opposite Christina Ricci's Misty in 'Yellowjackets' season 2. | Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Misty is part of the citizen detective online community, which has allowed her to dig up some intriguing clues to the mysteries at hand. Walter appears to be chasing down another lead with his cohort.

Wood and Ricci also have on-screen history as they both starred in Ang Lee's 1997 film The Ice Storm.

Yellowjackets season 2 will premiere on March 24, continuing the mystery of what exactly happened to a high school girls soccer team when they were forced to survive in the wilds of Ontario after a plane crash, and how that mystery continues to ripple throughout their adult lives.

In addition to Wood's Walter, season 2 will also be introducing Obi-Wan Kenobi's Simone Kessell as adult Lottie; Servant star Lauren Ambrose as adult Van; Jason Ritter (husband of Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey) in an undisclosed role; Supergirl's Nicole Maines as Lisa, an associate of adult Lottie; Truth Be Told's Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah (recasting Keeya King, who exits the series); and The Borgias actor François Arnaud as Paul, secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger).

