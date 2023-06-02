Yellowjackets boss confirms that there will be a bonus episode

The story isn't over yet.

After Yellowjackets' second season only contained nine episodes — compared to season 1's 10 — fans started to theorize that the season finale... wasn't a season finale at all. Many were convinced that another "bonus" episode would drop on June 2, following the very dramatic events of the season 2 finale.

In the finale, teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) become the frontrunner for the Antler Queen title and adult Misty (Christina Ricci) accidentally kill adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis). (And then there was the whole thing where the cabin burned to the ground in the wilderness, leaving the teens without shelter.)

Nuha Jes Izman, Samantha Hanratty, Alexa Barajas, Sophie Nélisse, Courtney Eaton, Nia Sondaya, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, and Liv Hewson in 'Yellowjackets' Nuha Jes Izman, Samantha Hanratty, Alexa Barajas, Sophie Nélisse, Courtney Eaton, Nia Sondaya, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, and Liv Hewson in 'Yellowjackets' | Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

But when fans started talking about staying up to wait for the episode, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle jumped in on Twitter telling them to get some rest. Lyle wrote: "Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight."

So there is a bonus episode after all! But at this point, that's all we know. We don't know when the episode might drop, and we also don't know what it will mean for season 3, particularly given that the writers were only able to work on season 3 for one day before the writers' strike. But if we know Yellowjackets, we know it will likely be dark, and it will definitely include a great music moment or two.

