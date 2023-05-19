The Yellowjackets cast had a 'death party' for [SPOILER]

"It's like a funeral," Samantha Hanratty says of the on-set tradition.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 2, episode 8, titled "It Chooses."

There's one upside to your character dying on Yellowjackets: You get a death party.

"It's like a funeral," Samantha Hanratty, who plays teen Misty, tells EW, noting that they had one for Jane Widdop, who played Laura Lee, in season 1. "They can get emotional. There's usually, not for myself, but for other people, lots of drinking. It's also just a celebration of like, you did an incredible job."

Speaking of Widdop's death party, Sophie Thatcher adds, "We all got very dressed up, took lots of photos, and partied. It's a hard show to do, so why not let loose?" But Thatcher adds that she was bummed when she couldn't attend the latest death party for Luciano Leroux, who plays Javi.

After Natalie (Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) spent most of season 2 looking for Javi, believing he was dead, he showed up back at the cabin unharmed. But just a few episodes later, as the team began to starve, they implemented a new tradition: They'd go around in a circle and draw cards from a deck. The person that drew the queen of hearts would then be killed... and eaten.

In episode 8, Natalie is the first person to draw the queen of hearts, but Travis intervenes before she can be killed. Javi tries to help her by leading her to the place where he'd spent months on his own, but on the way there, the ice beneath their feet cracks and Javi falls into freezing water. Natalie (and her teammates) then watch as he drowns. The Wilderness had chosen.

It's a heartbreaking end for both Javi and Travis, who now has to cope with losing his brother. But on set, it was a reason to throw a death party. "We had a death party for Luciano," Courtney Eaton, who plays teen Lottie, says. "We bring flowers. It was really fun."

Jasmin Savoy Brown adds, "At two of them there's been a DJ. There's games, and there's been dancing. We have to dance it out. We have to find levity within the insanity."

And if we know Yellowjackets, we're sure there are more death parties to come.

New episodes of Yellowjackets drop Fridays on streaming and on-demand and air on Showtime Sundays.

