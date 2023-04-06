Has Misty Quigley met her match? We doubt it. But she's certainly met someone... interesting.

In the first two episode of Yellowjackets' second season, the series has introduced Walter (Elijah Wood), a fellow member of the Bureau of Citizen Detectives, and someone who has clearly taken an interest in Misty (Christina Ricci). In episode 2, he even went so far as to write Misty a letter — one that had to be read with a blacklight, of course.

Christina Ricci as Misty and Elijah Wood as Walter in YELLOWJACKETS, "Digestif" Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood on 'Yellowjackets' | Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME

And as the season progresses, we'll see more from Misty and her new, dare we say, friend? "It's a really fun storyline," Ricci tells EW. "Misty's been so desperate for a connection and a best friend, and she talks a big game about wanting to have a boyfriend and all that stuff. So it's interesting to see her reaction to someone who is interested in her, probably for the first time. I can't imagine this has happened to her before."

As for their connection, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco adds, "They're basically trying to out-weird each other, and yet, you root for them. You really want them to find each other and be together, because where else in the world are each of them going to find a counterpart who gets them. But as fans know, that thing can go off the rails."

It wouldn't be Yellowjackets if "off the rails" wasn't always a possibility.

