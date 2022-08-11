Yellowjackets casts Lauren Ambrose as adult version of Van

The Emmy-nominated drama goes back into production later this month to hopefully start answering questions surrounding the hit drama.
By Samantha Highfill August 11, 2022 at 02:00 PM EDT
Yellowjackets

It's official: Van survives!

The Showtime drama Yellowjackets is full of mysteries about what exactly went down when a high school soccer team survived a plane crash and was then stranded in the wilderness for 18 months. (Spoiler: Things get very dark.) And when season 1 came to an end, one of the biggest lingering questions surrounded which of the teenagers might have survived to adulthood. Now, we can add a name to that list!

Showtime has cast two-time Emmy and Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) as the adult version of Van for Yellowjackets' second season. Additionally, Liv Hewson, who plays teenage Van, has been upped to a series regular. So all in all, the takeaway is that fans can expect to see more of Van in season 2!

'Yellowjackets' casts Lauren Ambrose as adult version of Van
| Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

It's hard to know exactly how we'll meet Ambrose's Van, but it's likely we'll get to see her alongside the rest of the adult cast, which includes Tawny Cypress, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis. Who knows, maybe Van even got a postcard of her own.

The Emmy-nominated drama goes back into production later this month to hopefully start answering some of the other questions surrounding the hit drama — like, say, what happens to the baby?!

Now if only they'd tell us who's going to play adult Lottie (Courtney Eaton).

Yellowjackets

Twenty-five years after a plane crash left a high school girls soccer team lost in the Canadian wilderness, the secrets left in the mountains threaten to expose the surviving women. 

