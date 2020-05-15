The actress and series costume designer Michelle Cole have some very fashionable picks.

Yara Shahidi shares which Grown-ishepisodes new fans should watch first

Grown-ish type TV Show network Freeform genre Sitcom

New to Grown-ish and not too sure where to start? Look no further! Actress Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey Johnson on Freeform’s hit sitcom, and series costume designer Michelle Cole are here to give the show’s newest viewers some great ways to dive in.

On Entertainment Weekly’s Quick Binge, Shahidi along with Cole share which episodes — with the best wardrobes — fans just getting into the show should watch first. Shahidi first recommends the penultimate episode of season one where Zoey and her friends attend their freshman year winter formal. “Yes, it is the episode right before the finale, but I feel like it’s the one that gives you the best picture of our dynamic and it’s such a fun wardrobe one,” she says.

The pair then go on to recommend the finale of the newest season (“Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number”, season 3, episode 8) where the cast, dressed head to toe in their best '90s attire, celebrate Zoey’s 21st birthday. Both Shahidi and Cole comment on how viewers can see the characters balance having fun all while making important life decisions, a reality many college students face. “It’s cool to see that balance while we’re all in costume,” Shahidi said.

Watch the clip above for more.

