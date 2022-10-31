Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel's Wonder Man series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is adding yet another comic book character to his resume, EW has learned. The Emmy-winning actor is in talks to star in Wonder Man, the upcoming Disney+ series about the classic Marvel character.

Wonder Man, a.k.a. Simon Williams, isn't necessarily one of Marvel's best-known headliners, but he's got a long history in the comics. Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby created the character in 1964, originally introducing him as a villain. Later, Simon was reimagined as a hero, and he eventually became a key member of the Avengers. (He also gains fame as an accomplished stuntman and actor.)