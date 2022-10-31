Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel's Wonder Man series
Dr. Manhattan, meet Wonder Man.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is adding yet another comic book character to his resume, EW has learned. The Emmy-winning actor is in talks to star in Wonder Man, the upcoming Disney+ series about the classic Marvel character.
Abdul-Mateen, of course, is no stranger to big-budget comic book projects. He previously starred as Black Manta in DC's Aquaman, and he won an Emmy for his role as Dr. Manhattan in HBO's acclaimed Watchmen TV series. He also recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, Candyman, and Ambulance, and he'll soon reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Wonder Man, a.k.a. Simon Williams, isn't necessarily one of Marvel's best-known headliners, but he's got a long history in the comics. Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby created the character in 1964, originally introducing him as a villain. Later, Simon was reimagined as a hero, and he eventually became a key member of the Avengers. (He also gains fame as an accomplished stuntman and actor.)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is creating the show with Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest. Wonder Man will also see the return of Ben Kingsley's failed actor Trevor Slattery, who appeared in Iron Man and Shang-Chi. Details and a premiere date for Wonder Man have yet to be announced, but given Simon's acting history and Trevor Slattery's involvement, it's probably safe to expect some Hollywood drama.
