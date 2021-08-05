An even worse pandemic arrives in first Y: The Last Man trailer

As if COVID-19 weren't bad enough, the new comic-book show imagines if every male on the planet got wiped out by plague

With the rise of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, the future of this ongoing pandemic remains uncertain. But don't worry, the long-awaited Y: The Last Man TV show is on the way to remind us things can always get worse.

Y: The Last Man Credit: FX

Based on the DC/Vertigo comic series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic story about how the world is changed by a pandemic that wipes out almost every male mammal on the planet. The first trailer for the show, released on Thursday, shows how that pandemic arrives out of the blue one day, leaving men from little schoolboys all the way up to the President of the United States dead in a matter of hours.

The only known survivors are Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey Ampersand. Yorick happens to be the son of Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), a U.S. cabinet secretary who finds herself elevated to President after the male chain of command dies of this mysterious plague.

Y: The Last Man premieres Sept. 13 on FX on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.