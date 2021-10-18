The TV adaptation of the Brian K. Vaughan comics has been canceled before its season 1 finale.

Y: The Last Man showrunner is 'committed' to finding a new home for series after cancellation

Y: The Last Man is about to finish its first season on FX on Hulu and still the show keeps hitting major snags.

Showrunner Eliza Clark is now looking for a new home for the sci-fi drama after it was canceled weeks ahead of the season 1 finale.

"FX has been an amazing partner," Clark wrote in a message that was shared on her Twitter page this weekend. "We have loved working with them, and we're sad YTLM is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn."

Brian K. Vaughan, who wrote the original Y: The Last Man comic book series, commented on the news, saying "this is not the first time in 20 years I've seen Yorick & co. escape the seemingly inescapable."

Y: The Last Man takes place in a world where a mysterious global pandemic kills off every mammal with a Y chromosome except for a man named Yorick and his monkey Ampersand.

Many have tried adapting the story in the past. At one point, it was supposed to be a movie. But after years of complications, it finally got an adaptation as a series this year on FX on Hulu.

"I love this show, and I'm very hopeful Y will find a new home, not just because it happens to employ more extraordinary women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community — both in front of and behind the camera — than any project I've ever been a part of, but because they've made something spectacular, the kind of thoughtful, contemporary, fearless evolution of the comic that [comic book penciller Pia Guerra] and I always wanted," Vaughan wrote in a post on Instagram. "These next three episodes are the very best of the season, so please keep watching, and if you want to see this journey continue as much as I do, we encourage you to let the world know: #YLivesOn."

Ben Schnetzer features as Yorick in Y: The Last Man, the series, which also stars Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Elliot Fletcher, Diane Lane, and Amber Tamblyn.

Clark makes a note of the "gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production."

"Producers, writers, directors, cinematographers, production design, costume design, stunt coordination, and more," she wrote. "It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling, and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don't want it to end."

