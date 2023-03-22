Anna Cathcart embarks to Korea for her own love story in first look at To All the Boys spin-off XO, Kitty

Teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is ready for her very own love story in Netflix's first look at XO, Kitty, the forthcoming To All the Boys I've Loved Before spin-off series.

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as the younger sister of franchise lead Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in the show, which will follow the young Covey as she embarks on an adventure as a student at Korean Independent School of Seoul, the same boarding school her late mother attended. She makes the pitch to her dad (John Corbett) and his new partner, Trina (Sarayu Rao), via PowerPoint presentation — though it isn't necessarily a pitch, as she has already been accepted into the school.

XO, Kitty Anna Cathcart on 'XO, Kitty' | Credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Bonus: The excursion gives her the opportunity to reconnect with her long-distance beau Dae (Minyeong Choi), the young man she had a meet-cute with in Korea in the third and final To All the Boys film, Always and Forever. But while she was responsible for Lara Jean and Peter's (Noah Centineo) love connection (as well as her dad and Trina's), Kitty soon learns that "relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line," per the series' synopsis.

The XO, Kitty cast also includes Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, Yunjin Kim, Michael K. Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Regan Aliyah. Jenny Han, the author of the book To All the Boys, will co-showrun and executive-produce alongside Sascha Rothchild.

XO, Kitty 'XO, Kitty' | Credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix

"When I was first cast as Kitty I truly had no idea how much she was going to change my life," Cathcart told Tudum in an interview last month. "I had just turned 14 and at the time I was auditioning for a one-off little romance movie (that I absolutely loved). I was ecstatic, but so unaware of the incredible universe that I was about to enter."

XO, Kitty premieres May 18 on Netflix. Watch the first look above.

