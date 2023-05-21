XO, Kitty confirms Lara Jean and Peter are still together

Anna Cathcart's youngest Covey sister gave an update on the high school sweethearts' relationship status in the To All the Boys spin-off.

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are still going strong after the events of the third and final To All the Boys film, Always and Forever.

The high school sweethearts' relationship status was confirmed in XO, Kitty, Netflix's To All the Boys spin-off series centered on youngest Covey sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and her year abroad at a prestigious boarding school in Seoul, South Korea. In episode 3, titled "Kiss," Kitty references the pair while trying to convince new pal Q (Anthony Keyvan) that Dae's (Minyeong Choi) relationship with Yuri (Gia Kim) is fake.

"I know what I'm talking about," she tells Q, who isn't quite convinced. "Life ain't a K-drama," he says.

"Trust me," Kitty continues, "My sister, Lara Jean, was once in a fake relationship with her boyfriend, Peter. It's actually kind of my fault, then it turned real, and they're still together."

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo played the couple in the movie trilogy based on Jenny Han's young adult novels of the same name. In the third and final installment, their relationship is put to the test when Lara Jean decides to attend New York University for college after she's rejected from Stanford, where Peter is set to attend. Though Peter has reservations about a long-distance romance, he crafts a new relationship contract — a nod to their contract in the first film — and proposes that the two will still love each other despite being miles apart. Lara Jean signs it.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) in 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' | Credit: Katie Yu/Netflix

The stars don't make cameos in the spin-off series, nor does eldest Covey sister Margot (Janel Parrish), but Kitty references the sisters — who are both off at college, with Margot in London — as she makes her mark at the school her late mother attended.

Han, a co-showrunner and series writer, explained the absences in a conversation with Netflix's Tudum. "We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story," she said. "So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters. And Lana and Noah are both off and doing big things. The whole To All the Boys family couldn't be more proud of them and excited for all the things that come next. We're all excited to see Anna really pick up the mantle and continue Kitty's story."

XO, Kitty is streaming now on Netflix.

