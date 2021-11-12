A newly announced cartoon premiering in 2023 will pick up right where X-Men: The Animated Series left off.

The X-Men's long-awaited entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe may still be a long way's off, but in the meantime Disney has other plans for Marvel's mutants.

As part of Disney+ Day, the studio announced Friday that it will resurrect the beloved '90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series on the streaming platform. In an homage to the show's original run from 1992-1997, the new series will be called X-Men '97, picking up right where the heroes and villains left off.

X-Men: The Animated Series The beloved cartoon 'X-Men: The Animated Series' will continue on Disney+ in the form of 'X-Men '97.' | Credit: Marvel

Disney unveiled the news using the most popular meme about X-Men: The Animated Series: Wolverine looking mournfully at a picture frame in bed. In a scene from the original show, Wolverine gazes at a photo of his teammates Cyclops and Jean Grey because he has a crush on the latter. The picture is often superimposed with different images on social media. In this case, Wolverine is looking at the new logo for X-Men '97, which is set to premiere in 2023.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Disney's head of streaming television, Brad Winderbaum, said in a statement. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

He continued, "That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in The Animated Series. Over the years, as we've met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series."

X-Men '97 will bring back original voice actors Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton. Some of them will reprise their original characters, while others will voice new roles. New cast members include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

Other Marvel-animated shows announced at Disney+ Day include season 2 of What If...?, Marvel Zombies (spinning off that one episode of What If...?), and Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

