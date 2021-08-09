Gillian Anderson wishes former X-Files costar David Duchovny a happy birthday — with a twist

It's been nearly three decades since The X-Files touched down on our screens, but when you're fighting government conspiracies and extraterrestrials, you become friends for life. Which means you always remember when your pal's special day comes around.

On Saturday, Gillian Anderson tweeted a sweet birthday wish to her former X-Files costar David Duchovny, but with a little twist: The message was written to Duchovny's dog, Brick, on behalf of Anderson's dog, Stella.

X-Files Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in 'The X-Files' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Hey @brick_duchovny it's Stella. I heard it was your human's birthday," Anderson tweeted along with a picture of Stella sitting in front of a tennis ball. "Hey @davidduchovny happy birthday. Love Stella."

Brick responded with a video of himself playing with a tennis ball at the beach. "Thanks for the ball Stella!" he wrote. "Ill let @davidduchovny know and I hope your human @GillianA is doing great. Play date soon?"

Duchovny later replied to the message himself, thanking Anderson with a foamy photo of Brick with some suds on his head. (See, some celebrities are into bathing.)

Anderson and Duchovny made headlines back in April when they reunited in a charming Instagram photo. "Stella made a new friend today," Anderson teased in the caption of the image, which featured the actors hanging out with Anderson's dog.

The pair landed their breakout roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully on the hit sci-fi television series, which ran nine seasons from 1993 to 2002. The show returned for its 10th and 11th seasons in a revival series that aired in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Over the years, dedicated fans have followed Anderson and Duchovny's relationship on and off the show. The X-Files buds' birthdays are only two days apart — Duchonvny was born Aug. 7, and Anderson was born Aug. 9.

So here's hoping for another canine birthday wish from Brick for Anderson's big day.