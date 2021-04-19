X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reunite in adorable photo

2021 is already looking like an improvement over last year: Mulder and Scully have officially reunited.

X-Files Credit: Everett Collection

Over the weekend, X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny posed for an Instagram photo together with Anderson's dog, Stella. "Stella made a new friend today," Anderson wrote, tagging Duchovny in the photo.

Duchonvny and Anderson rose to stardom with their roles as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully on the hit television show which ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002. They returned to their respective roles for a 10th season in an X-Files revival series in 2016, and then again for an 11th season in 2018. Throughout the years, fans have been ardent followers of both the on-and-off again relationship of Anderson and Duchovny's characters and the years of friendship between the actors.

Speaking to EW in 2018 after the season 11 finale, series creator Chris Carter was hesitant about Mulder and Scully having more television adventures, especially since Anderson has made it clear that her time with the show is now officially done.

"I know there's more life in this show, whether it's — they're doing a really interesting X-Files narrative game right now — while it would never be the same without Gillian, as I was saying I do think there are more stories to be told," said Carter.

"If this was the last episode, would I be happy? I don't know," he continued. "There are so many questions that this begs now. I'm standing with them on the end of that pier and thinking about the impossibility of it and the impossibility of not knowing what the future holds for them."

Even if we never get more X-Files, it's a comfort to know that Mulder and Scully are spending time together and giving us the content that we deserve.