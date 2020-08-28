X-Files animated comedy spin-off in development at Fox

The X-Files type TV Show network Fox genre Mystery

Fox is looking to unearth The X-Files once again, sort of.

The network is developing an animated comedy spin-off series tied to the show, currently titled The X-Files: Albuquerque. The potential series would focus on an office of misfit agents who investigate cases too wacky, ridiculous, or dopey for Scully and Mulder. They're basically The X-Files' B-team.

So far, Fox has ordered a script and presentation for the project, which will be produced by 20th Television and Fox Entertainment. Fox's animation studio Bento Box will be the animation provider. Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko are writing and executive producing, with X-Files creator Chris Carter and former X-Files writer and producer Gabe Rotter also on board to executive produce.

The original series revolved around FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who investigate paranormal cases known as the X-Files. It was one of the longest-running sci-fi series on network television, with nine seasons on Fox and two feature films. The network later brought the show back for a shortened 10th season in 2016, which was followed by the final season in 2018.

