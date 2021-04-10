Wynonna Earp creator and cast unpack the 'perfect' finale, tease cut scene

Wynonna Earp Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Wynonna Earp series finale.

The series finale of Wynonna Earp allowed the show's heroes to finally find some semblance of peace — after they fought off a haunted wedding dress. The fan-favorite couple of Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) finally tied the knot in a lovely ceremony on the Earp homestead. Meanwhile, Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) left the Ghost River Triangle, and after some prodding from her friends, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) decided to join him on the road. Not only that, but the happy couple decided it was finally time to pay their infant daughter a visit. It was a truly heartwarming ending.

Last week, EW sat down (virtually) with Scrofano, Barrell, Rozon, Varun Saranga, Martina Ortiz-Luis, and creator and showrunner Emily Andras for a roundtable interview, and at the end of the discussion the gang shared their thoughts and feelings on the supernatural Syfy drama's conclusion — from the wedding to the cliffhanger ending that almost was. See what they had to say below.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Melanie and Tim, how did you both feel about Wynonna and Doc almost literally riding off into the sunset together?

TIM ROZON: I personally couldn't have loved it more. I was so happy. The arc of Doc over the four seasons and the way it came together, I was just so overwhelmed. Being on the back of that motorcycle, hanging onto the woman he loves, driving off to go see their girl, and just letting go of the past, it was perfect.

MELANIE SCROFANO: I remember when we did the read-through — and we had to do it on Zoom — and I couldn't read the script before we did the read-through because it was too final, I couldn't do it. Tim kept saying, "You're gonna love it, bro." I'm like, "What does that mean?" He's like, "You're gonna cry." Then sure enough, I loved it. You know, watching Doc and Wynonna, for all these years, struggle to make peace and find peace within themselves, within their world, I was so happy for them.

Kat, how did it feel to reach this milestone with the beloved couple?

KATHERINE BARRELL: Gosh, so good. I was so happy. It was such a beautiful scene. Like what Tim and Melanie said, I'm just so excited for people to see it and for them to feel what we felt. The moment that always gets me is this brilliant choice to put all the characters' names on the chairs. I remember that moment — just [sighs] all of this heavy emotion comes out because all these little moments come back to you [from] this incredible journey. I think you built such an affinity for these people. I still think of all of these characters like they exist somewhere in a parallel universe. They're doing whatever they're doing right now. I always feel like they continue to go on and that they're somewhere living their lives. They feel so real to me.

And I wanted nothing more for Nicole and Waverly than to have this beautiful wedding that they always wanted. It felt like a start, it didn't feel like an end. It felt like the start of their next chapter, and I was so glad we got the moment of seeing them, I mean it was so perfect, with the mailbox on the porch. I'm so ready for people to share that joy, and I'm so proud, like Tim said, of this show and the story we got to tell over all these years.

And Martina, you got to sing the finale. What was that like?

MARTINA ORTIZ-LUIS: That's really funny because I couldn't keep it together that entire time we were filming that scene. I was just like an emotional wreck because it was such a cute scene and everyone was there, and we were celebrating these two people who were in love. I was just so grateful to be able to sing on the show, and a song that means so much to the fandom and WayHaught.

I thought Waverly and Nicole's vows were really beautiful. Emily, can you talk about this episode's writing process?

EMILY ANDRAS: Yeah, that was definitely a hard one, but I actually found this script surprisingly not that hard to write. Some of them are just torture. I feel like the vows, I had a lot of help from the other writers. Shoutout to Matt and Kristen. And Doc's speech to Wynonna before he drives off about how life is actually kind of short and the most important thing is love, I feel like that was a one-hit wonder; I wrote it once. The hardest stuff was integrating the genre stuff with the haunted wedding dress. Once you actually get to the emotions, I felt like I had been waiting four years for these people to have a moment of happiness and say how they really feel with all the hurt and demons and tentacle goo out of the way — to just take that chance and [say] how they feel about one another.

But vows are always hard, but then you realize again with a cast like this, you tend to write a lot, and then when you get the coverage, it's all over their face. Like, you don't actually need much of the words. The beauty is just how they interact with one another and how they look at one another, and they're so committed that you know how they feel. I'm glad you liked it, though, because people will definitely have notes on the vows. There will be alt versions, I'm sure.

Varun, how did you feel about how things ended with Jeremy and the waiter?

VARUN SARANGA: It was just a moment that Jeremy gets to be happy. I think on the surface he's a very pleasant, positive guy, but obviously you saw in [episode 8] that he doesn't show the things that bother him because he doesn't want to burden people. I think there was a real relief in that moment of, "Oh, there's someone else out there who could love me," which is a rare thing. It's hard to get over the idea that you lost a love and then you have to find a new one, and lo and behold there's this new person in your life. I loved that ending, and I loved that he gets to be the Black Badge leader. What an unexpected rise from this lowly scientist with crotch powers. [Laughs] I read that ending and the first thing I did was text Tim, "How perfect is this finale?" It so encapsulates everything and it honors everyone's arcs so perfectly. I can't wait to watch it. That mailbox scene, I think I'm just going to cry forever.

How did you figure out what the potential final word of the series — Nicole saying "home" — would be, and what did you want to convey with that?

ANDRAS: This is a cry fest! I'm just going to bawl. I think that's just how the feels to me and feels to so many of the Earpers. All of our characters will always have this place that's home, but with "everyone welcome" on the mailbox, I was like, "That's a sign that if you're Earper, you'll always have a home with us." It just felt right, and that was all that needed to be said. I remember I pitched this episode to our executive at Syfy, who we really loved, Josh Van Houdt, and I had like a little funny cliffhanger after the mailbox scene. He's a pretty stoic dude and he was choked up like, "That's your ending, man! The mailbox is the ending. That's what you need." And he was so right. I remember being on set when we filmed that part and it just felt perfect. That's what it's always been about. It starts with Wynonna coming home and not being sure she belongs there, and it [ends] with her leaving but everyone knowing that these characters will find each other once again, and hopefully that's true about Earp nation as well. We'll always have each other, and we've always have this.

SCROFANO: Emily, tell us what the jokey thing was going to be that you cut.

ANDRAS: It's a continuation of someone else coming into town who we maybe didn't deal with in season 4…Who got kicked out of the Garden by Doc Holliday. But possibly in the shape of an old enemy named Bobo Del Rey.

SCROFANO: Woah!

ANDRAS: We didn't really deal with Eve, that shapeshifter.

