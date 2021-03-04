Wynonna Earp boss teases heroine's dangerous 'cockiness' in final episodes

Wynonna Earp Close Streaming Options

The return of Peacemaker may not be completely a good thing for Wynonna Earp.

Melanie Scrofano's whiskey-loving heroine spent the majority of Wynonna Earp season 4A without her trusty monster-killing gun. Thankfully, they were reunited in the Syfy Western's midseason finale, and Wynonna promptly used the revolver to shoot Holt Clanton (Ty Olsson) in the back, creating a massive rift between her and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon).

When the drama returns for the back half of its fourth and final season on Friday, Wynonna is handling her split with Doc "medium," showrunner Emily Andras tells EW. "I say nobody is better at shoving down her complicated feelings into her beautiful leather pants than Wynonna Earp," she says. "Things are gonna come to a head. I think Wynonna is going to be a lot more hurt than she actually realizes, and she's really going to struggle [with] how to make it right this time. I'm not sure it's just going to go away with time."

Image zoom Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

At the same time, Wynonna is "more confident than ever" because she has Peacemaker by her side once again, which may not be great a combination given where her head's at.

"Wynonna has learned so much about demon hunting. There's a confidence to her and now having Peacemaker back, she knows that she's good at her job and she knows she's gonna be able to deliver and keep the people she loves safe," Andras says. "But I would also say there's a danger of a little bit of cockiness creeping into Wynonna. She has an extremely powerful weapon, and I'm not sure she's in the best headspace. She really made a terrible decision, I think — or at least an interesting decision, I should say — the last time we saw her. When does a relationship like the one she has with her gun go from being a little beneficial to maybe a little bit of an abuse of power? I think we're definitely going to look at some of those issues in the back half of the season."

As we head into Wynonna Earp's final episodes, Andras warns that Cleo Clanton (Savannah Basley) remains a potential threat, though she isn't the only one.

"What we have seen of Cleo is that she shares something very important with Wynonna Earp, which is that she is fundamentally a survivor," Andras says. "She is a grand manipulator. She's smart, smarter than she maybe thinks, but she's also crafty. I think anyone who counts her out is in for a big shock, let me put it that way."

She adds, "We still have the issue of the reapers, right? [The Clantons] seem to have this army of former Clanton ancestors who have become these terrible, rotting, undead avengers who hate the Earps. We have a lot to deal with, and as always on Wynonna Earp, we still have some threats coming from sides and people we may not have even considered. So lots of surprises, but I'm hoping everyone finds it pretty satisfying how it all gets wrapped up."

Wynonna Earp returns Friday at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.

Close Streaming Options

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous S4 E5 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: Nicole did a bad thing By Dalene Rovenstine

S4 E4 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: The Earps meet an old family enemy By Dalene Rovenstine

S4 E2 Recap Wynonna Earp recap: Wynonna’s search for the gateway continues By Dalene Rovenstine Next