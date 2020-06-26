Wynonna Earp season 4 finally has a premiere date — and a trailer

Wynonna Earp type TV Show

Take heart, Earpers — the wait is almost over. And now it has a definite end in sight.

Syfy announced Friday that the fourth season of its beloved cult series Wynonna Earp will debut Sunday, July 26. The network also unveiled an action-packed trailer for the long-awaited season, teasing fights, wisecracks, and demons aplenty to come.

"I am gonna kick so much ass, I might go up a shoe size!" Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) declares during a break in the action.

However, there's a bit of a catch: Filming on the season was only halfway complete when the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to shut down. Therefore, only six new episodes will air for now, with production slated to resume later this summer in Calgary.

Fortunately, the show's passionate fanbase is used to waiting by now. The last new episode of Wynonna Earp aired in September 2018, with season 4 waylaid by financial difficulties at production company IDW Entertainment. The trailer also nods to those fans, whose enthusiasm helped save the show — "You asked for it, you fought for it, we heard you," onscreen titles declare.

The new season will see Wynonna taking on her most diabolical enemy yet, with the Earp family curse finally broken but also without her trusty gun Peacemaker. Asked to describe the season during a virtual panel in April, the actors replied with "love story," "refined," and "from the heart." The show will hold another virtual panel ahead of the premiere as part of Comic-Con@Home, the 2020 version of San Diego Comic-Con running July 23-26.

Wynonna Earp returns, at long last, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy. Check out the full trailer above.

