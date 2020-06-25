Get a sneak peek at Wynonna Earp season 4 with exclusive first-look photos

Wynonna Earp type TV Show

Waiting for Wynonna Earp season 4 has felt like Purgatory, but the return of the critically acclaimed supernatural Western series is just around the corner, and EW can reveal two exclusive photos from the new installment's first episode. The photos, below, feature Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), and Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday) and Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp).

The new season may not have been possible without its passionate fanbase — dubbed Earpers — who rallied on social media to save the cult Syfy series when financial woes threatened its fourth season. Production was finally greenlit last year, and during HomeCon in April, the cast revealed they were halfway through filming season 4 in Calgary before COVID-19 hit.

At the virtual panel, the actors also spilled on what fans can expect from the new season. When asked to describe it, Barrell responded with "love story," Provost-Chalkley said, "refined," and Rozon answered, "from the heart."

Barrell also said there will be a kitchen scene where her character is in an unusual state of mind. She added Scrofano also directed the episode and helped out when she struggled with the scene.

Wynonna Earp season 4 premieres this summer on Syfy.

